Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:WDTE)

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,012.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA WDTE opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.

Get Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

About Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (WDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide enhanced monthly income by placing bullish bets on the S&P 500 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy. The secondary objective of the fund is to seek limited exposure to the performance of the index. WDTE was launched on Sep 18, 2023 and is issued by Defiance.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.