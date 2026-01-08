Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:WDTE)

Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WDTE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1845 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3,012.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA WDTE opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32.
About Defiance S&P 500 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF
