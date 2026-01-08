Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of -274.66 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 17,733.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 48.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 432.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.

