Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Mesa Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mesa Laboratories to earn $8.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.
Mesa Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.15 million, a P/E ratio of -274.66 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: MLAB) is a global provider of instrumentation products designed for critical process monitoring, testing and calibration. Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, the company serves a diverse set of end markets including healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, energy and industrial sectors. With a focus on precision measurement and validation, Mesa Laboratories helps customers ensure regulatory compliance, product safety and operational efficiency across complex manufacturing and sterilization processes.
The company’s product portfolio encompasses biological and chemical indicators for sterilization process validation, digital data loggers and sensors for environmental monitoring, and optical gas analyzers with sample-conditioning solutions for oil, gas and petrochemical applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mesa Laboratories
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- Trump Era Reset? Why Gold Could Explode to $6,000
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.