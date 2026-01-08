Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.