Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Lessened by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,164 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $117.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $2,127,411.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,334,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,958,228.79. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,628 shares of company stock worth $13,690,065 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Walmart News
Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on WMT to $130 (from $120) and kept an Overweight rating, citing opportunity despite a mixed sector outlook — a direct bullish catalyst for investor sentiment. Wells Fargo Sees Opportunity at Walmart (WMT) Despite Uneven Sector Backdrop
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst write-ups highlight Walmart’s resilient grocery performance (low single-digit comps, fresh-led growth and Rollbacks driving traffic and share gains), supporting near-term sales stability and market-share upside. Walmart’s Grocery Stays Resilient: Is Value the Key Share Lever?
- Positive Sentiment: Several outlets argue the company’s narrative is shifting after Q3 and point to new growth drivers (omnichannel, retail media, and margin levers), reinforcing buy-and-hold cases and supporting longer-term upside. Why The Narrative Around Walmart (WMT) Is Shifting After Q3 And New Growth Drivers
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/market-note pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat) emphasize Walmart’s durable characteristics — steady growth, a long dividend streak and Wall Street optimism — which can support multiple expansion over time. Here’s Why Walmart (WMT) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical and valuation debates are mixed: some technical analysts see a bullish Elliott Wave toward ~$120, while valuation pieces ask whether recent multi-year gains leave WMT fairly priced — creating a tug-of-war between momentum traders and value-focused investors. Walmart stock eyes $120 as Elliott Wave signals final bullish leg Is Walmart (WMT) Fairly Priced After Strong Multi Year Share Price Gains
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative and sector pieces (e.g., MAKSY vs WMT, and broader mega-cap roundups) provide context but are less likely to move WMT stock immediately; they mostly influence relative valuation discussions. MAKSY vs. WMT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT
Walmart Profile
Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.
The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.