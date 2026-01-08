ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 1.3% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $15,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in ASML by 78.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank Degroof lowered ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.67.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,228.47 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,246.38. The company has a market capitalization of $483.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.41 and a 200-day moving average of $919.18.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

