Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM is Tran Capital Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 4.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $33,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.29.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $625.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value?added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready?mixed concrete and related materials and services.

