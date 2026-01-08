SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,359.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Welltower by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 51,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 921.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $185.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.12. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.Welltower’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

