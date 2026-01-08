SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 112,817 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,817 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Elastic by 302.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 932,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,649,000 after buying an additional 700,697 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Elastic by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 832,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 627,284 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,115,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 972.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,840,000 after purchasing an additional 535,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,100,000 after purchasing an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 20,413 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,531,995.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,414,170.05. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $401,742.65. Following the sale, the insider owned 89,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,703,766.20. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,891 shares of company stock worth $4,654,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 299.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

