SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 130,491 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 542.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 154,563 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in FedEx by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $307.23 on Thursday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $310.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

