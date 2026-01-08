iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523,485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $80,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 11,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 916,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,783,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $255.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $258.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

