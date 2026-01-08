HB Wealth Management LLC Has $27.48 Million Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.4% during the third quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Positive Sentiment: Defense spending narrative supports the stock — reports say defense names including RTX rallied on expectations of bigger U.S. defense budgets and crisis-driven demand for missiles and surveillance, which could boost order backlogs and revenues. Article Title

Defense spending narrative supports the stock — reports say defense names including RTX rallied on expectations of bigger U.S. defense budgets and crisis-driven demand for missiles and surveillance, which could boost order backlogs and revenues. Positive Sentiment: Sector playbook: analysts point to tightened logistics and precision-missile demand (spotlighting RTX) as tailwinds for defense contractors in 2026. Article Title

Sector playbook: analysts point to tightened logistics and precision-missile demand (spotlighting RTX) as tailwinds for defense contractors in 2026. Neutral Sentiment: RTX set to report Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 27 — upcoming earnings and guidance will be a primary fundamental catalyst. Article Title

RTX set to report Q4 and full-year 2025 results on Jan. 27 — upcoming earnings and guidance will be a primary fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: RTX advises shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer for 500,000 shares at $130 — routine corporate-defense action, limited direct impact on valuation but reduces takeover arbitrage noise. Article Title

RTX advises shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer for 500,000 shares at $130 — routine corporate-defense action, limited direct impact on valuation but reduces takeover arbitrage noise. Neutral Sentiment: CES/gaming headlines referencing “RTX” GPUs are generating retail noise (new RTX 50-series boards, laptops), but these relate to NVIDIA’s GPU brand and are not fundamental to RTX Corporation’s aerospace/defense business. Article Title

CES/gaming headlines referencing “RTX” GPUs are generating retail noise (new RTX 50-series boards, laptops), but these relate to NVIDIA’s GPU brand and are not fundamental to RTX Corporation’s aerospace/defense business. Negative Sentiment: Political risk: President Trump has moved to block dividends and buybacks at defense firms and threatened to cut contracts to force production improvements — measures that could constrain capital returns and raise revenue uncertainty for contractors including RTX. Article Title

Political risk: President Trump has moved to block dividends and buybacks at defense firms and threatened to cut contracts to force production improvements — measures that could constrain capital returns and raise revenue uncertainty for contractors including RTX. Negative Sentiment: Direct threats and public criticism aimed at Raytheon/defense contractors increase regulatory/contract risk; coverage notes Trump specifically singled out responsiveness and threatened to cut ties — headline risk that can pressure multiples. Article Title

Direct threats and public criticism aimed at Raytheon/defense contractors increase regulatory/contract risk; coverage notes Trump specifically singled out responsiveness and threatened to cut ties — headline risk that can pressure multiples. Negative Sentiment: Legal/HR risk: former RTX employees are pursuing a potential 100,000-person class action over 401(k) forfeitures, which could mean litigation costs or reputational distractions if it advances. Article Title

Shares of RTX stock opened at $185.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $193.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

