Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $216.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $217.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.79. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

