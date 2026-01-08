iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Position Boosted by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1,032.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,073,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,398,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,049,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 143,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 769.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $176.74 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $179.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

