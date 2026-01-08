Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $64,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,192,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,107,085,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $773,405,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 839,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 781,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,297,000 after purchasing an additional 255,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $766.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.02 and its 200 day moving average is $727.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

