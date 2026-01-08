YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,517.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Shares of YMAX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.
About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF
