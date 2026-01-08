YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (YMAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,517.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of YMAX opened at $10.13 on Thursday. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy. YMAX was launched on Jan 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.