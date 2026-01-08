iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421,604 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1648 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.