Spire Wealth Management Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 900,615.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.44% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF worth $16,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 834.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 873,387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,111,000 after acquiring an additional 661,624 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,336,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $23,749,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,745,000.

Shares of JBND opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

