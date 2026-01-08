Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.
Ryder Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.99.
About Ryder Capital
