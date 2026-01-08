Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) to Issue $0.03 Interim Dividend

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 7th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 152.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $109.57 million and a PE ratio of 54.99.

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

About Ryder Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.