Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Max Levchin Sells 666,666 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Affirm Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Affirm by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 3.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on Affirm in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Affirm

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.