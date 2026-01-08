Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) CEO Max Levchin Sells 666,666 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) CEO Max Levchin sold 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $53,746,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Affirm Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. Affirm had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.75%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on Affirm in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.
Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.
