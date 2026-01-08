YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (AMZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 2,504.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 8th.
YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1%
AMZY opened at $13.60 on Thursday. YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.
About YieldMax AMZN Option Income Strategy ETF
