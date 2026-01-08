Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 19,528 Shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF $EDGI

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EDGI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDGI. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDGI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 246.0%.

The 3EDGE Dynamic International Equity ETF (EDGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in equity securities from international markets, primarily targeting Europe, Japan, China, India, and emerging markets. The fund adjusts its portfolio based on sector, country, and currency analysis EDGI was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by 3Edge.

