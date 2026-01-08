Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citic Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.