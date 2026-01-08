Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,567 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Postrock Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the second quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,363.84. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Stories Impacting Cisco Systems
Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors point to accelerating AI networking demand and argue Cisco remains undervalued, which supports a longer-term growth thesis for CSCO as enterprises ramp AI infrastructure spending. Cisco Still Looks Undervalued As AI Networking Demand Accelerates
- Positive Sentiment: Cisco was named a strategic investor in xAI’s $20B funding round alongside Nvidia and others — a development that validates Cisco’s positioning in the AI ecosystem and could translate into product/service demand. Elon Musk is taking on ChatGPT — and xAI now has $20 billion more to do it
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive with several analysts recommending buy, which can support the stock if forward guidance and AI-driven revenue translate into results. Wall Street Analysts See Cisco (CSCO) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Neutral Sentiment: Search and attention metrics show investor interest has spiked, which can increase volatility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Investors Heavily Search Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Here is What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation pieces are re?examining Cisco after recent short?term softness—useful context for investors deciding entry points but offering mixed conclusions. Assessing Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation After Recent Short Term Share Price Softness
- Negative Sentiment: Shares have declined for multiple consecutive sessions, reflecting shorter?term selling pressure and profit?taking that pressures the stock near resistance levels. Cisco Systems shares fall for seven consecutive sessions
- Negative Sentiment: Feature stories revisiting Cisco’s long path back to its dot?com peak frame the rally as fragile and remind investors of cyclical/structural risks that can weigh on sentiment. Cisco’s 25-Year Journey Back to Its Dot-Com Peak Offers a Cautionary Tech Lesson
Cisco Systems Stock Performance
Cisco Systems stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 61.65%.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.
In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.
