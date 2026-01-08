Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,075.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,067.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,101.04. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 53.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Small sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.38, for a total transaction of $1,312,572.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,346.42. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,165.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $1,255.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,316.18.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

