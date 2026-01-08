Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $10.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,942 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,682,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,464,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,413,000 after buying an additional 597,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,464,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,378,000 after buying an additional 61,706 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.59.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

