McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.24.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $304.06 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.63. The company has a market capitalization of $216.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

McDonald’s News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on MCD to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling sizable upside vs. current levels and providing analyst-driven support for the stock. Barclays raises price target

Barclays raised its price target on MCD to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling sizable upside vs. current levels and providing analyst-driven support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s is re-launching popular kids promotions (Pokémon Happy Meals and collectible Pokémon cards) and rolling out new menu items globally for 2026 — moves that typically boost traffic, AUVs and brand engagement. Pokémon Happy Meal returns

McDonald’s is re-launching popular kids promotions (Pokémon Happy Meals and collectible Pokémon cards) and rolling out new menu items globally for 2026 — moves that typically boost traffic, AUVs and brand engagement. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst write-ups group McDonald’s with other favored restaurant names (Chipotle, Dutch Bros), reinforcing consensus that the sector — and MCD’s franchised, cash-generative model — remains attractive to investors. Analysts favor restaurants

Recent analyst write-ups group McDonald’s with other favored restaurant names (Chipotle, Dutch Bros), reinforcing consensus that the sector — and MCD’s franchised, cash-generative model — remains attractive to investors. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in dividend/portfolio roundups (e.g., The Motley Fool list) reminds investors of MCD’s defensive income characteristics, but these pieces are less likely to move price quickly. Dividend stock roundup

Coverage in dividend/portfolio roundups (e.g., The Motley Fool list) reminds investors of MCD’s defensive income characteristics, but these pieces are less likely to move price quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Local opposition surfaced urging a council to block 24/7 openings at a location — a localized regulatory/community issue that could affect operations in specific markets but is unlikely to change company-wide fundamentals. Council urged to stop 24/7 openings

Local opposition surfaced urging a council to block 24/7 openings at a location — a localized regulatory/community issue that could affect operations in specific markets but is unlikely to change company-wide fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: A federal class-action lawsuit alleges the McRib patty contains non-rib pork parts (heart, tripe, stomach) and that customers are misled — a reputational and litigation risk that could spur short-term negative sentiment, potential legal costs or settlements if claims advance. McDonald’s says the suit “distorts the facts.” Lawsuit claims McRib contains non-rib pork

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile



McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Featured Stories

