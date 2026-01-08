Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Shares Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $655.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.68. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $658.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 9.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

