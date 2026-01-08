Jeremy Hayden Sells 1,785 Shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy Hayden sold 1,785 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $13,351.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 245,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,741.60. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SGHT opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $393.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 61.59% and a negative net margin of 60.63%.The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SGHT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $9.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sight Sciences from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SGHT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 70.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Sight Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Sight Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Sight Sciences to Overweight, which can attract buying from institutions and retail investors and support near-term positive sentiment. Read More.

Piper Sandler upgraded Sight Sciences to Overweight, which can attract buying from institutions and retail investors and support near-term positive sentiment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Key insiders still hold large stakes (CEO Paul Badawi ~5.9M shares; CTO David Badawi ~1.9M shares), which suggests ongoing long-term alignment despite recent sales and may limit fears of full insider exit. Read More.

Key insiders still hold large stakes (CEO Paul Badawi ~5.9M shares; CTO David Badawi ~1.9M shares), which suggests ongoing long-term alignment despite recent sales and may limit fears of full insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives (CEO, CTO, CFO, EVP and other insiders) disclosed sales between Jan. 2–6 totaling roughly $0.48M in proceeds. The clustered timing and size of the trades — even though each is a small percentage of holdings — can create short-term downward pressure or signal near?term liquidity needs. Read More.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.