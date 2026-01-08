Sweta Chakraborty Sells 1,245 Shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Stock

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $19,521.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,194.56. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, January 2nd, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,947 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $25,077.36.

On Monday, December 1st, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of Lightbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $30,135.56.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of Lightbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $52,070.04.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,246 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $28,520.94.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Lightbridge Corporation has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightbridge during the second quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Lightbridge by 853.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lightbridge presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Lightbridge Corporation is a nuclear energy technology company focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel designs to enhance the safety, efficiency and economic performance of existing and new nuclear power reactors. The company’s core technology centers on a patented metallic fuel system that replaces conventional uranium oxide fuel pellets with a uranium-zirconium alloy, configured in a helical rod design. This proprietary fuel form is intended to enable higher burnup rates, reduced fuel cycle costs and improved thermal conductivity, thereby addressing key challenges in the global nuclear industry.

Since its inception, Lightbridge has conducted extensive research and development in collaboration with national laboratories, regulatory agencies and reactor operators.

