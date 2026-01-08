Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,487,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.17, for a total value of $247,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,948.97. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $356.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $374.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.75.

Positive Sentiment: Melius Research raised FY2026 EPS to $18.01 (from $17.73) and increased FY2027 to $21.83 (from $21.54), signaling steady multi-year earnings upside that supports a higher valuation multiple and long-term growth expectations.

Melius Research raised FY2026 EPS to $18.01 (from $17.73) and increased FY2027 to $21.83 (from $21.54), signaling steady multi-year earnings upside that supports a higher valuation multiple and long-term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Melius published an aggressive FY2028 EPS view of $25.24, well above consensus — this bolsters the narrative of accelerating earnings out years if backlog and program execution remain strong.

Melius published an aggressive FY2028 EPS view of $25.24, well above consensus — this bolsters the narrative of accelerating earnings out years if backlog and program execution remain strong. Positive Sentiment: Melius’ analyst actions included an upgrade/rating lift reported by market press, which helped push the stock to a 1-year high on the upgrade (increased buy-side attention can support near-term demand). Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Melius HII Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Melius’ analyst actions included an upgrade/rating lift reported by market press, which helped push the stock to a 1-year high on the upgrade (increased buy-side attention can support near-term demand). Positive Sentiment: HII hosted the Secretary of the Navy and senior naval leaders at Ingalls Shipbuilding — a high-visibility engagement that underscores HII’s strategic role in Navy surface combatant programs and can help pipeline and political visibility. HII Hosts Secretary of The Navy and Top Naval Leaders at Ingalls Shipbuilding

HII hosted the Secretary of the Navy and senior naval leaders at Ingalls Shipbuilding — a high-visibility engagement that underscores HII’s strategic role in Navy surface combatant programs and can help pipeline and political visibility. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted HII for earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing positive sell-side/back-test narratives that can attract momentum and quant flows. Earnings Growth & Price Strength Make Huntington Ingalls (HII) a Stock to Watch

Zacks highlighted HII for earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing positive sell-side/back-test narratives that can attract momentum and quant flows. Neutral Sentiment: Melius trimmed its FY2025 EPS slightly to $14.97 (from $14.99); the move is marginal versus consensus (~$13.99) and unlikely to materially alter investor expectations on its own.

Melius trimmed its FY2025 EPS slightly to $14.97 (from $14.99); the move is marginal versus consensus (~$13.99) and unlikely to materially alter investor expectations on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Melius cut its Q4 2025 EPS estimate from $3.66 to $3.64 — a tiny revision that likely reflects modest modeling tweaks rather than a change in program fundamentals.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

