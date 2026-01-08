Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $73,588.97 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $73,588.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 667,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,113.88. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08.

Shares of JOBY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Joby Aviation last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.43.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

