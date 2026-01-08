Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $73,588.97 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $73,588.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 667,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,113.88. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Eric Allison sold 32,448 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $429,936.00.
- On Monday, October 13th, Eric Allison sold 27,537 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.08.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 4.7%
Shares of JOBY opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JOBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Trending Headlines about Joby Aviation
Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Acquired a large, ready?to?use Ohio manufacturing facility (more than 700,000 sq. ft.) to more than double its Dayton footprint and support a plan to double production to ~4 aircraft/month by 2027 — a clear industrial step toward commercialization. Joby to Expand Manufacturing Footprint with Acquisition of Second Ohio Facility
- Positive Sentiment: Operational readiness: Joby has accepted FAA?qualified CAE flight simulators and is scaling pilot training (plans to train a substantial pipeline of pilots), removing a key operational bottleneck ahead of planned commercial service. Joby Prepares for First Wave of Air-Taxi Pilot Training With CAE Flight Simulators
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative & commercial rollout signals: recent reports of vertiport partnerships and sector momentum helped lift the stock in recent sessions as investors price in near?term launch opportunities and vertiport networks. Why Did JOBY Stock Jump 12% Yesterday?
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and analyst mix: coverage remains mixed (buy/hold/sell mix and an average target below recent highs), so upside is contingent on execution and certification milestones rather than purely on headlines. Assessing Joby Aviation (JOBY) Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple executives and former executives disclosed large share sales (including >100k shares disclosed for a former CEO/board member), which can trigger profit?taking, raise short?term supply and sap investor confidence despite company progress. Bonny Simi Sells 110,173 Shares of Joby Aviation
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
