Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 46,559 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 345,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $43,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 186.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth $270,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,906 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew Brannan sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total value of $1,061,181.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,407. The trade was a 59.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Thomas sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $96,337.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,793.75. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 2.7%

CRUS opened at $119.71 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.83 and a twelve month high of $136.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.45 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

Further Reading

