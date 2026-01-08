Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stake Cut by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 60.7% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY opened at $1,107.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,117.66.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,169.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets.

