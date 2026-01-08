Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,234,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 774,683 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $37,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,799 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,533,000 after purchasing an additional 156,255 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 3.6%

HIMX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Himax Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Himax Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

