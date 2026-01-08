First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $2,171.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,250.5455.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,190.00 to $2,456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,604,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 2,057.4% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,944,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 390.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,995,000 after buying an additional 38,446 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 824.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $46,540,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,166.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,977.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,940.07. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $1,473.62 and a one year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full?service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.