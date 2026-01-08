Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $40,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Equinix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.05.

Equinix Trading Down 1.5%

EQIX opened at $776.55 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $953.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.97 and its 200-day moving average is $783.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total value of $212,045.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,985.27. This trade represents a 10.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total transaction of $116,259.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,154.96. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

