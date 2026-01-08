Tomer Weingarten Sells 6,346 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 6,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $95,443.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,229,944.32. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 51,595 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $780,116.40.

On Thursday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 125,429 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,892,723.61.

On Monday, December 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $564,012.72.

On Thursday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 90,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $1,483,947.00.

NYSE S opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $258.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat published a bullish “ultra?deep value” thesis arguing S is materially undervalued versus peers and highlighting secular cybersecurity demand and institutional accumulation — a narrative that can attract value buyers. What’s Up With SentinelOne? An Ultra-Deep Value Opportunity

MarketBeat published a bullish “ultra?deep value” thesis arguing S is materially undervalued versus peers and highlighting secular cybersecurity demand and institutional accumulation — a narrative that can attract value buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and MarketBeat commentary point to a consensus of mostly Buy/Moderate Buy ratings and a consensus price target well above current levels — supporting upside expectations if growth reaccelerates or guidance improves. SentinelOne insider/analyst roundup

Analysts and MarketBeat commentary point to a consensus of mostly Buy/Moderate Buy ratings and a consensus price target well above current levels — supporting upside expectations if growth reaccelerates or guidance improves. Neutral Sentiment: Investor?education and “reassess” pieces are running (Yahoo/Finance), framing S as a turnaround candidate after a large one?year decline; these articles may encourage both bargain hunting and further caution depending on upcoming results. Is It Time To Reassess SentinelOne?

Investor?education and “reassess” pieces are running (Yahoo/Finance), framing S as a turnaround candidate after a large one?year decline; these articles may encourage both bargain hunting and further caution depending on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Benzinga/short?interest coverage and other sentiment checks are exploring investor positioning — useful for gauging crowd behavior but not an immediate fundamental catalyst. How Do Investors Really Feel About SentinelOne?

Benzinga/short?interest coverage and other sentiment checks are exploring investor positioning — useful for gauging crowd behavior but not an immediate fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler downgraded S from “strong?buy” to “hold,” citing management changes and a lack of near?term catalysts — a headline that can cap near?term upside and pressure sentiment. Piper downgrades SentinelOne

Piper Sandler downgraded S from “strong?buy” to “hold,” citing management changes and a lack of near?term catalysts — a headline that can cap near?term upside and pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CEO Tomer Weingarten has sold multiple blocks of S shares in early January (filed with the SEC), including sizable sales on Jan. 6 — insider selling often hurts sentiment even if it’s for diversification or tax reasons. Insider trades: Tomer Weingarten

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on S. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

