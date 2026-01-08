TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Sells $85,710.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $85,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,050.32. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 9.47%.TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 20.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in TransUnion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

