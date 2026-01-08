Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 4,209.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSST. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 154,612 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,720,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 101,776 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,779,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GSST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55.

About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds. GSST was launched on Apr 15, 2019 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

