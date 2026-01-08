Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,058 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 83.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $40.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) is a closed-end management investment company that concentrates its investments in the equity securities of companies engaged in science and technology industries. Established in December 2018, the trust seeks to provide shareholders with total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. BST primarily targets firms involved in information technology, biotechnology, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and other technology-driven sectors.

The trust’s investment strategy is rooted in fundamental, bottom-up analysis carried out by a dedicated team of research professionals at BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.