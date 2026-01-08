Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.83 and last traded at $94.51, with a volume of 218244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFRY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Safran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Safran alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAFRY

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

(Get Free Report)

Safran is a French multinational company active in aerospace, defense and security, with headquarters in the Paris area. The group was formed through the consolidation of long-established French aerospace and technology businesses and has developed into a broad supplier to commercial aviation, helicopters, space programs and military customers. Safran operates manufacturing, engineering and service facilities around the world to support original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket needs.

The company’s principal activities cover aircraft propulsion and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.