John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.27 and last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 106550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $653.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHEM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 162.1% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

