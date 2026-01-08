Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,603.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,603.33.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 609 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, for a total transaction of £17,551.38. Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,882 per share, with a total value of £7,089.72. Insiders purchased a total of 2,025 shares of company stock worth $5,796,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,136 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,896 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,585.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,263. The company has a market cap of £33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

