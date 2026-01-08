Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,603.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,603.33.
AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,760 to GBX 3,220 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Sunday, December 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Anglo American
Insider Activity at Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,136 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,896 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,585.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,263. The company has a market cap of £33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
About Anglo American
Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.
Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.