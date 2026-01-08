Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLT. TD Cowen started coverage on Allot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Allot in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allot in the 2nd quarter worth $14,175,000. QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Allot by 22.2% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 4,505,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares during the period. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allot by 19.6% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 742,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allot by 239.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 531,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Allot by 272.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 626,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 457,726 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 383.33 and a beta of 1.52. Allot has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.

Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.

