Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLT. TD Cowen started coverage on Allot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Allot in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allot in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Allot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.
ALLT opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $557.18 million, a PE ratio of 383.33 and a beta of 1.52. Allot has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.
Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.
