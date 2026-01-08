Insider Selling: Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Sells $511,485.00 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 6,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $511,485.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,931.17. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $80.94 on Thursday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. National Bankshares set a $153.00 price target on Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $91.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company’s pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.