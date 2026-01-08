Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – January 5th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Phillips 66, FREYR Battery, and Jabil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing physical goods—such as automobiles, machinery, electronics, chemicals, and consumer goods. Investors typically treat them as cyclical, capital-intensive assets whose earnings and valuations are sensitive to economic growth, commodity and labor costs, supply?chain dynamics, and changes in demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

FREYR Battery (FREY)

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

