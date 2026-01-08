Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH). In a filing disclosed on January 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Bio-Techne stock on December 2nd.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) on 12/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 12/2/2025.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Evercore ISI set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

