Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Unloaded Sen. Lindsey Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) recently sold shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock on December 17th.

Senator Lindsey Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) on 12/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) on 12/18/2025.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.0287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

About Senator Graham

Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from South Carolina. He assumed office on January 3, 2003. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Graham (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent South Carolina. He won in the general election on November 3, 2020. At the start of the 116th Congress, Graham became chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. In June 2015, Graham announced his candidacy in the 2016 election for president, but withdrew in December. During the 2016 election, Graham said he would not endorse or vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump, but in April 2018 he stated that he would support President Trump if he ran for re-election. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, Graham represented South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives and served in the South Carolina House of Representatives. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Graham is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, he may break with the Republican Party line more than his fellow members. Graham was born in Seneca, South Carolina on July 9, 1955. He graduated from Daniel High School in 1973. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in 1977 and his J.D. from the University of South Carolina Law School in 1981. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1988 and the South Carolina Air National Guard from 1989 to 1995. He has served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. Graham worked as a lawyer in a private practice prior to entering Congress.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCP was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

