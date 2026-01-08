Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). In a filing disclosed on January 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on December 5th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 12/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 12/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 12/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) on 12/2/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 12/2/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) on 12/2/2025.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $129.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.78 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CDW by 87.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $176.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.43.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About CDW

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

