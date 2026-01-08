BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRSP. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.54.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48. BrightSpire Capital has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 26.91%.The company had revenue of $37.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.1%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 90.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,950,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 328,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital Inc (NYSE: BRSP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate debt. The company primarily originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments secured by office, retail, industrial, multifamily and hospitality assets across the United States. By focusing on income-producing credit instruments, BrightSpire seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to its shareholders through regular dividend distributions.

BrightSpire’s investment strategy spans the capital structure of commercial real estate, with an emphasis on senior mortgages that offer more stable cash flows and downside protection.

