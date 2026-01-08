Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Stock Price Up 41.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shot up 41.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 10,374,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 3,804,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 41.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials ( TSE:AVL ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 48.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals company advancing the supply of materials essential for Canadas future. The Company is focused on developing strategic assets that support secure, domestic supply chains and long-term economic growth. Avalon is focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain through the development of Lake Superior Lithium Inc, Ontarios first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility, located in Thunder Bay. This facility will serve as a vital link between northern Ontarios lithium resources and the growing EV battery manufacturing base in southern Ontario and North America.

