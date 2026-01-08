Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $207.14 and last traded at $206.83, with a volume of 218880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.99, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.07%.Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Featured Stories

